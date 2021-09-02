SHOCKING! Sidharth Shukla passes away at 40: Watch this video with his co-stars and friends

SHOCKING! Sidharth Shukla passes away at 40: A trip down the memory lane with Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin. Fans of popular TV star Sidharth Shukla were shocked to wake up to the news of his demise today in the morning. As per reports, the actor suffered a heart attack. Today as we remember the bold and talented actor, here are some of his best memories with his close friends and co-stars from the industry.