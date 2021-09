Shraddha Kapoor ignores a beggar, Ranveer Singh, Nora, Jacqueline, and Divyanka Tripathi also got papped. Shraddha Kapoor got flak from netizens for ignoring a beggar. Ranveer Singh was spotted outside a dubbing studio. Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez were captured at the screening of Bhoot Police. Divyanka Tripathi looked beautiful while being clicked. Watch the video for your daily dose of paparazzi.