Shraddha Kapoor kisses Aditya Roy Kapur as paparazzi force them to recreate a pose. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s chemistry always kept them in the headlines. And Aditya even accepted to date the actress on Karan Johar’s talk show. Today watch this throwback video of the two recreating a pose of their movie OK Jaanu’s poster.