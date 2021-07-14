Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia & Boney Kapoor jet off to kick start yet-to-be-titled film

Watch the video to know all of today’s exciting Mumbai airport diaries.
Mumbai Updated: July 14, 2021 11:19 am 16 Views 1 comments

The romantic comedy helmed by Luv Ranjan had begun shooting in Delhi at the beginning of the year. The film’s shooting was halted due to the outbreak of the second wave of Coronavirus. However, as the situation gets better, the country and Bollywood crawl back to normalcy. Tuesday began with some hustle for Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor as they jetted off to shoot for Luv Ranjan’s next. For her travel, Shraddha picked out a strappy maxi dress that boasted an array of vibrant colours. On the other hand, the Kapoor lad too made his way in stylish all-black attire. Dimple Kapadia clad in a white shirt with pants waved at the paps while on her way inside. Boney Kapoor kept it easy in a grey kurta-pyjama with shoes. 

Anonymous

Shraddha, Rk, Katrina. Best jodi

