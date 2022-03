From Shraddha's hilarious videos to Vicky's sexy moves, you're in for a treat today!

Shraddha Kapoor, the most beautiful 'stree,' celebrates her birthday today. We wish her nothing but happiness for the rest of her life.

Her brother posted some amusing videos on his social media, which you should definitely check out. For some extra cheer, watch Vicky Kaushal and Mahira Sharma's lovely videos.