Shriya Saran & husband Andrei Koscheev HUNT for new home. Shriya Saran is back in Mumbai and the actress couldn't be more happier as she is all set to relocate to the city of dreams with her husband, Andrei Koscheev. For the uninitiated, Shriya surprised her fans with her low key wedding to Russian entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev back in 2018. The Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media and keeps giving fans a glimpse of her private life every now and then. Yesterday, she shared how she and her family were hunting for homes in Mumbai as the couple is now all set to relocate.