Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari did THIS before posing for photos; WATCH her sweet gesture

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari did THIS before posing for photos; Her sweet gesture will melt your heart. Kindness makes you the most beautiful person in the world, no matter what you look like and Palak Tiwari takes this seriously. Palak was spotted last evening in a coffee brown outfit in a pair of brown pants and tank top. As soon as Shweta Tiwari's daughter left the restaurant she was surrounded by paparazzi for pictures but Palak was seen not paying attention to them. Her mind kept going to someone standing behind the paparazzi and as soon as she got the chance, Palak took out some money from her bag and gave it to the beggar standing next to the paparazzi. Watch this video to know more.