Shweta Tiwari welcomed by her son; Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik papped on sets of Bigg Boss 15. Bigg Boss 15, one of the most popular reality shows in India is coming to an end. With the BB 15 grand finale finally here, the contestants are gearing up for the last few hours before host Salman Khan announces the name of the winner. Apart from that many celebrities including former winners of the popular reality show, and ex-contestants of this season also arrived on the sets for a star-studded and fun-filled night.