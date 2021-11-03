Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani with Captain Vikram Batra's family; Watch their sweetest moment in this throw

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani with Captain Vikram Batra's family; Watch their sweetest moment in this throwback video. Sidharth Malhotra won over the entire country with his movie Shershaah where he played the leading role of late captain Vikram Batra. Today we have a throwback video of the actor and his co-star and rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani with Vikram Batra's family at the movie's premiere. Take a look at how accommodating both the actors were to the family and how the video won hearts.