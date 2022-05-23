Sidharth Malhotra visits Kiara Advani at her shoot location
Watch how Sidharth Malhotra visits Kiara Advani at her shoot location
Sidharth Malhotra visits Kiara Advani at her shoot location. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's on-screen and off-screen chemistry has always left fans swooning over them. Kiara is currently promoting Jug Jugg Jeeyo. While a Pakistani singer alleged that the makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo used his song without his consent, an Indian screenwriter also levelled plagiarism charges on Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.