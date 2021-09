Sidharth Shukla's fan gets hospitalized after the actor's demise. A video is going viral on the internet in which a girl is seen crying in the hospital while watching the news about Sidharth Shukla's passing away. The girl reportedly got hospitalised as she couldn't take his favourite star's demise well.Fans all over are mourning the actor's death. Sidharth was only 40 years old. His last acting project was Broken But Beautiful 3.