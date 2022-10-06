Sindoor Khela! Rani Mukerji folds hands and requests paparazzi for this one thing. Last night the country bid goodbye to the festivities of Navratri and we have these beautiful videos of the celebrations in the city where we spotted some of our favourite actresses playing the traditional ‘Sindoor Khela’ in front of Maa Durga. Watch this clip to know what it is about and don’t miss out on the cute conversations between Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Sumona Chakravarti.