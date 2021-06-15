Smriti Khanna’s HILARIOUS take on outfits based on COVID-19 waves

The stylish mommy picked up a trend on social media and gave it her own twist. In the video, the actress adds layers of protection according to COVID-19 waves. The actress is an avid social media user and often shares glimpses of her daily life. Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta got married in 2017. The couple met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. Smriti Khanna and her husband Gautam Gupta welcomed a baby girl on April 15, 2020.