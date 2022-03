First and foremost, I wish everyone a happy Maha Shivratri.

We have some Shivratri-themed videos today, thanks to #SohaAliKhan, #KunalKhemu, and #MouniRoy, who uploaded festive videos on their Instagram accounts. There's also #KrystleDSouza's incredible birthday clip. Also, hang tight till the end of the video for EXCLUSIVE bits with #RyanRenolds and #BlakeLively.