Soha spotted with daughter Inaaya; Madhuri Dixit papped in rain. In today's dose of papped celebs, we bring you adorable Inaaya spotted with her mum Soha Ali Khan at the airport. Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning while being clicked. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor worked out together again. And Shahid Kapoor too was captured in the lens. Veteran actor Gulshan Grover was spotted as well. Watch the video to know more.