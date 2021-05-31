Sonam K Ahuja CANNOT keep her hands off Anand Ahuja as they indulge in some PDA

The darling father-daughter duo, Anil Kapoor and Sonam K Ahuja, collaborated for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga after a long while. The ecstatic duo held a special screening for their friends, family and colleagues. Sonam got hubby Anand Ahuja along, Akshay Kumar came down to watch the film with his author-wife Twinkle Khanna. Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand painted the town red with their sweet PDA moments. While Sonam looked pretty as usual in a blue long gown, Anand wore a white tee teamed up with a blue jacket and dark grey joggers. Watch the video right here.