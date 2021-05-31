Sonam K Ahuja CANNOT keep her hands off Anand Ahuja as they indulge in some PDA

Watch this throwback video right here!
Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2021 04:13 pm 84 Views 0 comments

The darling father-daughter duo, Anil Kapoor and Sonam K Ahuja, collaborated for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga after a long while. The ecstatic duo held a special screening for their friends, family and colleagues. Sonam got hubby Anand Ahuja along, Akshay Kumar came down to watch the film with his author-wife Twinkle Khanna. Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand painted the town red with their sweet PDA moments. While Sonam looked pretty as usual in a blue long gown, Anand wore a white tee teamed up with a blue jacket and dark grey joggers. Watch the video right here.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...