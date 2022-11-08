> Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt spotted arriving at the hospital to meet Alia Bhatt’s newborn!
Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt spotted arriving at the hospital to meet Alia Bhatt’s newborn! The new parents shared the news with everyone on social media and fans have been sending them good wishes. Their family members have been continuously visiting he city hospital after the couple became first-time parents to a baby girl. Watch the video to know more.