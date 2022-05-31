"Sorry Beta come let's get one picture for them" Kajol arrives with daughter Nysa & Yug Devgan
Rashami Desai was spotted arriving for a dinner date with her mother last night. As the actress sweetly greeted paparazzi, we couldn't take our eyes off her stunning dress. Watch the video to know more about Rashami's outfit.
"Sorry Beta come let's get one picture for them" Kajol arrives with daughter Nysa & Yug Devgan. We spotted the trio last night leaving the city, paparazzi kept asking Kajol for pictures as soon as she arrived at the airport the actress asked them to be patient and later convinced her son Yug and Nysa for a picture.