SPOTTED: Janhvi Kapoor chooses to workout, while sister Khushi Kapoor gets snapped outside a restaurant

The ‘Dhadak’ actress was clicked visiting a yoga studio in a pair of shorts and a sports bra. The Kapoor belle will next be seen in Sidharth Sengupta's 'Good Luck Jerry'. She also has Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' and 'Takht' in her kitty. On the other hand, Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor was snapped at a restaurant. The star wore a comfy athleisure for the outing. Malaika Arora was also snapped while coming out of the same yoga studio. The star looked totally in shape wearing camouflage leggings and a white tank top. Kriti Sanon was snapped outside celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. Nushrratt Bharuccha gets spotted with her sister outside their residence. All this and a lot more in the video right here.