SPOTTED: Rashami Desai steps out to get her laptop fixed amid lockdown, Rakhi Sawant dances with a little fan

Watch all the spotted action of the day right here in the video.
Mumbai

The Uttaran star was snapped while running errands around the city. Maharashtrian citizens can now breathe the air of relief as non-essential shops will now be open till 2pm on alternate days. Meanwhile, Rashami will soon be seen in the web series Tandoor, which will also mark her digital debut. She recently featured in Rahul Vaidya’s Kinna Sona cover. Rakhi Sawant snapped on her routine visit to a coffee shop. The entertainment star interacted and danced with a sweet little fan. Another normal day in Sonu Sood’s life as he was seen attending to people in need outside his residence.

