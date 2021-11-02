"Sri that is not our car!" When Sridevi was unable to walk & misunderstood someone else's car as her own. In this throwback video, the late actress was seen leaving Javed Akhtar's Diwali party were the flashes of the paparazzi's cameras made it impossible for the actress to see anything properly and she sits in a car to take her back home which belonged to friend Manish Malhotra.