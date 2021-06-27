SRK is a self-made superstar: Here’s the journey of a simple Delhi boy to the Badshah of Bollywood

Who would have known that a little boy from Delhi filled with dreams in his gleaming eyes would someday be the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood, and eventually a global name? He started this journey some 30 years back without backing, money, or family, but all he had was the belief and passion to someday make it true. In his quest to make it big, he moved to the city of dreams. Soon the nation witnessed a lanky lad with Adam’s apple, dimpled smile walk onto our screens with his signature open arms pose and claim his stake over our hearts. Shah Rukh Khan is more than just a name, he is a catalyst in making Bollywood reach global heights, and in transforming the face of Indian cinema. He is a story to every commoner. SRK’s journey is nothing short of an inspiration, and today, we take you through it!

