Step inside Sachin Tendulkar’s ultra-luxurious THREE-STORIED villa in Mumbai; WATCH!

India’s cricket legend worked very hard to build the house of his dreams. The heavenly paradise is estimated to be around 78 crores reportedly. His sprawling villa at Mumbai’s Bandra is a three-storied edifice, which has two basements. The ‘Vastu-centric’ spacious villa is spread over 6,000-square-feet. The bungalow is at a prime location in Mumbai’s suburbs and overlooks the Arabian Sea. Tendulkar’s bungalow is a modern-designed one with 10 spacious rooms and state-of-the-art amenities.