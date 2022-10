Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda stunned in their desi girl looks. Suhana Khan who is yet to make her Bollywood debut impressed us with her confidence at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. While Navya Naveli Nanda who arrived separately without her uncle and aunty, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also made head turns with her desi look.