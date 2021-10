Sumona Chakravarti joins Kajol & Rani Mukerji's sister Sharbani for dhunuchi naach. The Kapil Sharma fame star Sumona Chakravarti was spotted in a beautiful black and white saree as she appeared at a Durga Puja pandal in the city. The actress was seen dancing to the beats of dhol and chants in the traditional dhunuchi dance form with Rani and Kajol's sister actress Sharbani. Take a look.