Suniel ki beti Athiya Shetty and Shilpa Shetty Kundra reunite! A video from Ramesh Taurani's recent Diwali bash has now gone viral where Shilpa Shetty Kundra can be seen meeting her co-star and good friend Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty. Shilpa and Suniel were the superhit on-screen couple in the 90s.