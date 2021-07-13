Sunny Leone with her ADORABLE kids Nisha, Asher and Noah enjoys the Mumbai rains

We also snapped Shraddha Kapoor making a ‘hatke’ style statement.
Mumbai 7 Views 0 comments

TV host and actress with her three little munchkins were snapped on a rainy day in Mumbai. Shraddha Kapoor made a quirky style statement in a blue blouse and long skirt. Her style has a ‘desi’ touch to it. She completed her look with a tanned leather sling. Vicky Kaushal was snapped at the airport on Monday morning. The actor kept it simple in a checkered shirt, beige cargo pants and spotless white sneakers. Seems like the travel was a hectic one as he did not interact with the paps nor stopped to pose. Khushi Kapoor on a rainy day did not step out to grab a cup of warm coffee but instead hit her workout. The star was spotted outside her Pilates class post-workout. Check out the video to know all of this, and more!

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
SEORI Talks TXT, New Music, Her Dreams & more
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is the epitome of TRUE LOVE and THIS video is PROOF!
Bahurani bani BABE! Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes; Which TV actresses' STYLE statement did you like the most?
Tu Meri Zindagi/ Adayein: Sachet and Parampara Tandon’s FUN BTS clips from Mixtape Rewind
Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curvaceous body in a beige body-hugging dress
Times when Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan expressed their ADMIRATION for the Tragedy King

Popular Videos
SEORI Talks TXT, New Music, Her Dreams & ...
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is ...
Bahurani bani BABE! Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes; ...
Tu Meri Zindagi/ Adayein: Sachet and Parampara Tandon’...
Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curvaceous body in a ...
Times when Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan ...
TV actor Pearl V Puri’s FIRST PUBLIC ...
Fashionable ‘Airport Looks’ 2021: Rashami Desai, Mouni Roy, and ...