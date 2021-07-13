Sunny Leone with her ADORABLE kids Nisha, Asher and Noah enjoys the Mumbai rains

TV host and actress with her three little munchkins were snapped on a rainy day in Mumbai. Shraddha Kapoor made a quirky style statement in a blue blouse and long skirt. Her style has a ‘desi’ touch to it. She completed her look with a tanned leather sling. Vicky Kaushal was snapped at the airport on Monday morning. The actor kept it simple in a checkered shirt, beige cargo pants and spotless white sneakers. Seems like the travel was a hectic one as he did not interact with the paps nor stopped to pose. Khushi Kapoor on a rainy day did not step out to grab a cup of warm coffee but instead hit her workout. The star was spotted outside her Pilates class post-workout. Check out the video to know all of this, and more!