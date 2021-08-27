Superstar Salman Khan tries his hands at cooking; Can you guess what did he cook?

After acting, singing, farming, producing and painting, the rightfully touted superstar has now put on the chef’s hat. Clad in a black t-shirt and red joggers, the actor indulged in some fun outdoor cooking. Former Rajasthan Tourism Minister and actress Bina Kak was a live witness to this rare moment. In the video, Salman makes instant raw onion pickle using ingredients at his easy disposal. It is not often that the fans get to see the Sultan actor display his culinary skills. Watch the video to find out what Salman made from scratch.