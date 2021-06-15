Sushant Singh Rajput’s 10 facts that will surprise you

It has been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput left the world. Despite all the chaos around his death, one thing that will always make us remember the Chhichhore star is his priceless charm, talent and his kind soul. Be it off-screen or on-screen, the actor made sure he fulfilled each role he had to the fullest both personally and professionally. Today, we have these facts about the late actor that will win your heart all over again. Take a look.