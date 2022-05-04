Sushmita Sen has won our hearts with her thoughtful gesture as she graciously offered sweets to cameramen
Sushmita Sen dressed up for Arpita Khan's Eid party in a pink salwar suit. She looked absolutely gorgeous. Renee, her elder daughter, is also seen alongside her, dressed in traditional white attire. Admire her thoughtful gesture as she graciously offers sweets to cameramen.
Sushmita Sen has won our hearts with her thoughtful gesture as she graciously offered sweets to cameramen. Sushmita Sen dressed up for Arpita Khan's Eid party in a pink salwar suit. She looked absolutely gorgeous. Renee, her elder daughter, is also seen alongside her, dressed in traditional white attire.