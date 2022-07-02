Sushmita Sen & her daughter Renee sit on the floor & enjoy a meal with a 101-year old woman

Published on Jul 02, 2022

Sushmita Sen & her daughter Renee sit on the floor & enjoy a meal with a 101-year old woman. Sushmita is known for her down-to-earth nature & she is often praised for her sweet gestures with her family & friends on social media. The former Miss Universe's throwback video with her daughter & a family friend's family has a sweet surprise at the end.