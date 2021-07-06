Sushmita Sen in her recent IG live made several CONFESSIONS and spill the beans on her daughters and BF

Watch the beauty queen spill the beans on her daughters - Alisah and Renee, and BF Rohman Shawl.
Mumbai 24 Views 1 comments

The actress went live to interact with her fans. Interestingly, her fans were eagerly waiting and had a volley of questions. One of the followers quizzed the beauty queen about her tattoos. Sushmita spoke about one of her many tattoos. She has ‘Aut Viam Inveniam Aut Faciam’ inked in Latin on her right forearm, which means "I will find a way or make my own." The Bengali beauty’s impromptu IG live covered varied topics, from Renne as a child to the family dabbling in the Bengali language. Watch the video to find out more.

her first so called adopted daughter is her own biological one . every one knows . the resemblence is unmissable.

