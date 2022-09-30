Taapsee Pannu called me and asked me to read the script says Sanjana Sanghi

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sanjana Sanghi talks about her journey from where she started and how disciplined she is in life. She also emphasises on the importance of yoga and the sacrifices one needs to make being an actor. She also talks about her experience with Ranbir during Rockstar and some Mumbai- Delhi stories. She talks about how her parents have supported her throughout and her relationship status as well. Lastly they play a fun baking segment