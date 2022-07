In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Taapsee Pannu opens up about completing 12 years in the film industry, the roadblocks that came along, playing Mithali Raj in Shabaash Mithu, working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, producing Dhak Dhak, and another one for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the recent South Vs Bollywood debate, and much more.