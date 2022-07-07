Taapsee Pannu nailed her cricket shots during the promotion of her upcoming film ‘Shabaash Mithu’

Taapsee Pannu nailed it with her cricket shots during the promotion of her upcoming film ‘Shabaash Mithu’. Taapsee Pannu plays a friendly match to promote her film. The film ‘Shabaash Mithu’ is a biopic of the former captain of the Indian women’s national cricket team, Mithali Raj. This film is an emotional story of an eight-year-old girl with big dreams, who overcomes obstacles to become a celebrated captain of the Indian women’s national cricket team. It will be released in theatres on 15th July.