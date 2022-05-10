Taimur Ali Khan introduces his class in this ADORABLE video; Watch now
Taimur Ali Khan introduces his class in this ADORABLE video; Watch now. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur is one of the most loved and famous star kid, who never fails to make headlines with his cute photos and videos.
Taimur Ali Khan introduces his class in this ADORABLE video; Watch now. Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most loved and famous star kid. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son who never fails to make headlines with his cute photos and videos is seen in this video introducing his teacher. Watch now.