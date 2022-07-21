Taking over? Look at them! Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda to Nayanthara; Check them out. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is currently making headlines since its trailer release today. Vijay was also the much discussed crush of actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on Koffee with Karan last week. Today we have a list of some more South heartthrobs making their much awaited debuts in Bollywood soon.