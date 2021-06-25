Tamannaah Bhatia is totally enjoying stepping out after ages as she dons a perfect outfit

Also, Sara Ali Khan’s workout motto is printed on her outfit. Watch the video to know more.
Mumbai 11 Views 0 comments

Tamannaah decked up in a stylish brown jumpsuit with a knot on the waist. The actress completed the look with heels and plush arm candy. Inhale, Exhale, Repeat, is Sara Ali Khan's workout motto for the day. Seems like Sara Ali Khan wasn’t following the WTC final as she avoided answering the question. Everyone is versed with this ‘building ka doggo’ as Malaika is often snapped playing with him. Kangana Ranaut looks pretty in a humble salwar suit. The feisty actress is all set to direct Indira Gandhi's biopic ‘Emergency’.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Tara Sutaria has a summer staple as she flaunts the SAME flared jeans in two DIFFERENT styles
‘Janhvi ji’ is not in a mood to entertain paps on a Thursday morning
BEAUTY BFFs: Glow Up Challenge
Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Shruthy Menon on Satyajit Ray and Forget Me Not
Tara Sutaria adds a chic touch to her summer fashion in a backless camisole top with flared ripped jeans
Vicky Kaushal arrives for a meeting in his swanky new car; Pavitra Rishta 2 star Ankita Lokhande gets snapped

Popular Videos
Tara Sutaria has a summer staple as she ...
‘Janhvi ji’ is not in a mood to ...
BEAUTY BFFs: Glow Up Challenge
Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Shruthy Menon ...
Tara Sutaria adds a chic touch to her ...
Vicky Kaushal arrives for a meeting in his ...
Timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit reveals many shades of ...
Rakhi Sawant shares her workout videos; gets trolled ...