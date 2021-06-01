From Tapasya to glam Rashami Desai, TV actress’ SURPRISING image transformation proves her versatility

Watch the video to know more!
Mumbai Updated: June 1, 2021 10:17 am 115 Views 0 comments

Belonging from a middle-class family, Rashami Desai today is a household name on her own merits. One couldn’t miss the conviction with which a young girl essayed the role of Tapasya in the Hindi TV series Uttaran. Soon she became everyone’s favourite. Her image transformation from a naïve young woman in the TV series to raising temperatures on social media and red carpet events is noteworthy. Today, we take a look at some of her most stylish red carpet looks and these are sure to blow your mind. Watch!

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...