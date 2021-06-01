From Tapasya to glam Rashami Desai, TV actress’ SURPRISING image transformation proves her versatility

Belonging from a middle-class family, Rashami Desai today is a household name on her own merits. One couldn’t miss the conviction with which a young girl essayed the role of Tapasya in the Hindi TV series Uttaran. Soon she became everyone’s favourite. Her image transformation from a naïve young woman in the TV series to raising temperatures on social media and red carpet events is noteworthy. Today, we take a look at some of her most stylish red carpet looks and these are sure to blow your mind. Watch!