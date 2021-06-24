Tara Sutaria adds a chic touch to her summer fashion in a backless camisole top with flared ripped jeans

Wednesdays may imply lousy, mid-week blues for most of us, but, that's not the case with our Bollywood celebrities. While the pretty Tara Sutaria served some fashion inspo in a strappy, backless wonder, Kriti Sanon looked stylish in her activewear. The leggy lass is back to her fitness regime as she gets clicked post-workout. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan posed for the paps after hitting the gym in the city. We captured a fleeting glimpse of Tiger Shroff dressed in all-black attire. Beauty queen Urvashi Rautela looks fit as ever, as she flaunted her toned body in athleisure. Watch the video to know all of this and more.