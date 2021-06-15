Tara Sutaria brings back the retro style in her polka dot crop top and mini flared skirt

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon snapped together in the city along with a bevy of other celebs, go watch out!
Mumbai Updated: June 15, 2021 10:52 am 58 Views 1 comments

On the occasion of Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, his friends from the industry, fans and family remember him. Karishma Tanna in a pap conversation remembered her friend and late actor SSR. The city witnessed some celebs on the run. Tara Sutaria stepped out in style and her outfit was the real deal. Sunny Leone was seen with her 3 kids as they enjoyed a day out. Malaika Arora gets snapped while entering Amrita Arora’s residence.

Comments

Anonymous

Hi guys aap sab kise ho

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...