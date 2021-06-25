Tara Sutaria has a summer staple as she flaunts the SAME flared jeans in two DIFFERENT styles

We also spotted Lara Dutta enjoying her lunch with Prateik Babbar, Meera Chopra at a restaurant. Watch!
Mumbai 17 Views 0 comments

We spotted Tara Sutaria two days in a row, and one thing remained constant; her high-waisted flared jeans. Today, the actress gave a new look to her summer staple with a black crop top that showed off her toned midriff. Yesterday, she had styled it with a strappy backless bodysuit. Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta stepped out for lunching scenes with her friends. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ cousin sister, Meera Chopra and Prateik Babbar had also joined Lara Dutta at the Tori restaurant in Mumbai. Second time pregnant Geeta Basra with husband Harbhajan Singh and daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha visits a clinic. All this and a lot more in the video, watch!

