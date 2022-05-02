Tara Sutaria recreates Gigi Hadid's iconic rampwalk moment; Here's how it went
Tara Sutaria recreates Gigi Hadid's iconic rampwalk moment. The actress was seen at a popular fashion show in the city. She donned a golden shimmer backless gown and we couldn't take our eyes off the screen. Here's how it went.
Tara Sutaria recreates Gigi Hadid's iconic rampwalk moment; Here's how it went Tara Sutaria is what we call a talent house! The actress who is also a singer and ballet dancer was seen at a popular fashion show in the city. The actress donned a golden shimmer backless gown and we couldn't take our eyes off the screen.