Tara Sutaria & Tiger Shroff offer prayers; Heropanti 2 pair visits temple after Mahim Dargah; Watch. As Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 nears its release date, the onscreen couple has been keeping themselves busy with the promotions of the same. Recently, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff visited Mahim Dargah and Babulnath Mandir to seek blessings for their upcoming release. Watch this video to know more.