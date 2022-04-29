Tara Sutaria turned heads in her satin white outfit as she made an epic entrance
Tara Sutaria was spotted at the premiere of Heropanti 2, her latest movie. She wore a lovely dress and accessorised it with stunning silver heels. The actress opted for a sleek bun and kept her hair in an effortless ponytail.
Tara Sutaria turned heads in her satin white outfit as she made an epic entrance. She was sighted at the premiere of Heropanti 2, her latest movie. She wore a lovely dress and accessorised it with stunning silver heels and opted for a sleek bun.