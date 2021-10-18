Tara Sutaria's OOPS moment; Vaani Kapoor's squishy hug backstage. Tara Sutaria and Vaani Kapoor walked the ramp at a fashion show in the city yesterday. The former was seen in an extravagant red gown and rocked her ramp walk, but post that, when she had to give her paparazzi byte, walking in the gown seemed difficult for the star. Vaani Kapoor was in the middle of her interview when she spotted an old friend. Watch this video to know what happened next.