Team Liger Ananya Panday requested Vijay Deverakonda to come forward for photos; Watch. Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited Liger has all the attention of their fans and recently the lead pair was spotted stepping out for dinner in Mumbai. Though shy at first Vijay stepped out for some pictures with his fans and even spoke to the street children near the restaurant. Watch this video to know more.