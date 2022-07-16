Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra: ‘I love how he craves for time with me’ | Baarish Aayi Hai

In this fun interview with Pinkvilla, the very loved couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra talk about their new song - Baarish Aayi Hai, finding each other in the most unexpected way, on completing one year of their relationship soon, and about getting emotional while filming for a wedding sequence. They also play the SUPER FUN GAME - ‘How Well Do You Know Each Other?’.