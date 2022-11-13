Tejasswi Prakash celebrating Karan Kundrra’s birthday is the cutest thing you’ll see today! Recently, Tejasswi celebrated Karan's 38th birthday with their families. And as the doting girlfriend that she is, she personally looked after all the arrangements. From picking candles to choosing the color and shade of lights and balloons, TJ made sure to make the day even more special for Sunny aka Karan.