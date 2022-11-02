Tejasswi Prakash gets emotional while expressing her love to Karan Kundrra. Sharing a video of her recent trip with her beau Karan, the Naagin actress couldn’t help but hold her tears while expressing gratitude for having him in her life and being able to take a break from her busy schedule. “I just want to share with my fans how happy I am with you,” a teary-eyed Tejasswi said as she held Karan.